Change of variables Use the change of variables u³ = 𝓍² ― 1 to evaluate the integral ∫₁³ 𝓍∛(𝓍²―1) d𝓍 .
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍 sin 𝓍² cos⁸ 𝓍² d𝓍
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Key Concepts
Integration Techniques
Trigonometric Functions
Definite vs. Indefinite Integrals
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍² cos 𝓍³ d𝓍
Function defined by an integral Let H (𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ √(4 ― t²) dt, for ― 2 ≤ 𝓍 ≤ 2.
(e) Find the value of s such that H (𝓍) = sH(―𝓍)
Integration by Riemann sums Consider the integral ∫₁⁴ (3𝓍― 2) d𝓍.
(c) Evaluate the definite integral by taking the limit as n →∞ of the Riemann sum in part (b).
Velocity to displacement An object travels on the 𝓍-axis with a velocity given by v(t) = 2t + 5, for 0 ≤ t ≤ 4.
(c) True or false: The object would travel as far as in part (a) if it traveled at its average velocity (a constant), for 0 ≤ t ≤ 4. .
Integration by Riemann sums Consider the integral ∫₁⁴ (3𝓍― 2) d𝓍.
(a) Evaluate the right Riemann sum for the integral with n = 3 .