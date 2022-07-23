Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and its graph.
(c) Sketch a graph of A, for 0 ≤ 𝓍 ≤ 10 , without a scale on the y-axis.
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and its graph.
(c) Sketch a graph of A, for 0 ≤ 𝓍 ≤ 10 , without a scale on the y-axis.
Sigma notation Express the following sums using sigma notation. (Answers are not unique.)
(c) 1² + 2² + 3² + 4²
Zero net area Consider the function ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍² ― 4𝓍 .
c) In general, for the function ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍² ― a𝓍, where a > 0, for what value of b > 0 (as a function of a) is ∫₀ᵇ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 0 ?
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and the points a, b, and c.
(c) Evaluate A(b) and A(c). Interpret the results using the graphs of part (b) .
ƒ(𝓍) = ― 12𝓍 (𝓍―1) (𝓍― 2) ; a = 0 , b = 1 , c = 2
Approximating areas Estimate the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ(𝓍) = x² + 2 and the x-axis on [0, 2] in the following ways.
(c) Divide [0, 2] into n = 4 subintervals and approximate the area of the region using a right Riemann sum. Illustrate the solution geometrically.
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Complete the following steps for the given integral and the given value of n.
(c) Calculate the left and right Riemann sums for the given value of n.
∫₀^π/2 cos 𝓍 d𝓍 ; n = 4