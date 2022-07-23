Continuous Functions

A continuous function is one that does not have any breaks, jumps, or holes in its graph. For a function to be continuous at a point, the limit of the function as it approaches that point must equal the function's value at that point. In the context of the question, the continuity of the functions ƒ, ƒ', and ƒ'' ensures that the properties of integration and differentiation can be applied without concern for discontinuities, which is essential for validating the given statement.