Sigma notation Evaluate the following expressions.
(c) 4
∑ κ²
κ=1
Sigma notation Evaluate the following expressions.
(c) 4
∑ κ²
κ=1
Properties of integrals Use only the fact that ∫₀⁴ 3𝓍 (4 ―𝓍) d𝓍 = 32, and the definitions and properties of integrals, to evaluate the following integrals, if possible.
(c) ∫₄⁰ 6𝓍(4 ― 𝓍) d(𝓍)
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and its graph.
(c) Sketch a graph of A, for 0 ≤ 𝓍 ≤ 10 , without a scale on the y-axis.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ, ƒ', and ƒ'' are continuous functions for all real numbers.
(c) ∫ sin 2𝓍 d𝓍 = 2 ∫ sin 𝓍 d𝓍 .
Zero net area Consider the function ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍² ― 4𝓍 .
c) In general, for the function ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍² ― a𝓍, where a > 0, for what value of b > 0 (as a function of a) is ∫₀ᵇ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 0 ?
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and the points a, b, and c.
(c) Evaluate A(b) and A(c). Interpret the results using the graphs of part (b) .
ƒ(𝓍) = ― 12𝓍 (𝓍―1) (𝓍― 2) ; a = 0 , b = 1 , c = 2