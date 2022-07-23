Properties of integrals Use only the fact that ∫₀⁴ 3𝓍 (4 ―𝓍) d𝓍 = 32, and the definitions and properties of integrals, to evaluate the following integrals, if possible.
(c) ∫₄⁰ 6𝓍(4 ― 𝓍) d(𝓍)
Properties of integrals Use only the fact that ∫₀⁴ 3𝓍 (4 ―𝓍) d𝓍 = 32, and the definitions and properties of integrals, to evaluate the following integrals, if possible.
(c) ∫₄⁰ 6𝓍(4 ― 𝓍) d(𝓍)
Sigma notation Express the following sums using sigma notation. (Answers are not unique.)
(c) 1² + 2² + 3² + 4²
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ, ƒ', and ƒ'' are continuous functions for all real numbers.
(c) ∫ sin 2𝓍 d𝓍 = 2 ∫ sin 𝓍 d𝓍 .
Zero net area Consider the function ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍² ― 4𝓍 .
c) In general, for the function ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍² ― a𝓍, where a > 0, for what value of b > 0 (as a function of a) is ∫₀ᵇ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 0 ?
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and the points a, b, and c.
(c) Evaluate A(b) and A(c). Interpret the results using the graphs of part (b) .
ƒ(𝓍) = ― 12𝓍 (𝓍―1) (𝓍― 2) ; a = 0 , b = 1 , c = 2
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Complete the following steps for the given integral and the given value of n.
(c) Calculate the left and right Riemann sums for the given value of n.
∫₀^π/2 cos 𝓍 d𝓍 ; n = 4