{Use of Tech} Midpoint Riemann sums with a calculator Consider the following definite integrals.
(a) Write the midpoint Riemann sum in sigma notation for an arbitrary value of n.
∫₀⁴ (4𝓍― 𝓍²) d𝓍
{Use of Tech} Midpoint Riemann sums with a calculator Consider the following definite integrals.
(a) Write the midpoint Riemann sum in sigma notation for an arbitrary value of n.
∫₀⁴ (4𝓍― 𝓍²) d𝓍
Zero net area Consider the function ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍² ― 4𝓍 .
(a) Graph ƒ on the interval 𝓍 ≥ 0.
Suppose ƒ is an odd function, ∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 3 , and ∫₀⁸ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 9 .
(a) Evaluate ∫₋₈⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 .
Symmetry properties Suppose ∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 10 and ∫₀⁴ g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 20. Furthermore, suppose ƒ is an even function and g is an odd function. Evaluate the following integrals.
(a) ∫₋₄⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and the points a, b, and c.
(a) Find the area function A (𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt using the Fundamental Theorem.
ƒ(𝓍) = sin 𝓍 ; a = 0 , b = π/2 , c = π
Symmetry properties Suppose ∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 10 and ∫₀⁴ g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 20. Furthermore, suppose ƒ is an even function and g is an odd function. Evaluate the following integrals.
(c) ∫₋₄⁴ (4ƒ(𝓍) ― 3g(𝓍))d𝓍