Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₀¹ 𝓍 • 2ˣ²⁺¹ d𝓍
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₀¹ 𝓍 • 2ˣ²⁺¹ d𝓍
Evaluating integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ (9𝓍⁸―7𝓍⁶) d𝓍
Area functions and the Fundamental Theorem Consider the function
ƒ(t) = { t if ―2 ≤ t < 0
t²/2 if 0 ≤ t ≤ 2
and its graph shown below. Let F(𝓍) = ∫₋₁ˣ ƒ(t) dt and G(𝓍) = ∫₋₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt.
(e) Evaluate F ''(―1) and F ''(1). Interpret these values.
Symmetry properties Suppose ∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 10 and ∫₀⁴ g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 20. Furthermore, suppose ƒ is an even function and g is an odd function. Evaluate the following integrals.
(a) ∫₋₄⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and the points a, b, and c.
(a) Find the area function A (𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt using the Fundamental Theorem.
ƒ(𝓍) = sin 𝓍 ; a = 0 , b = π/2 , c = π
Symmetry properties Suppose ∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 10 and ∫₀⁴ g(𝓍) d𝓍 = 20. Furthermore, suppose ƒ is an even function and g is an odd function. Evaluate the following integrals.
(c) ∫₋₄⁴ (4ƒ(𝓍) ― 3g(𝓍))d𝓍