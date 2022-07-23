Matching functions with area functions Match the functions ƒ, whose graphs are given in a― d, with the area functions A (𝓍) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt, whose graphs are given in A–D.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume ƒ, ƒ', and ƒ'' are continuous functions for all real numbers.
(a) ∫ ƒ(𝓍) ƒ'(𝓍) d𝓍 = ½ (ƒ(𝓍))² + C.
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Key Concepts
Fundamental Theorem of Calculus
Integration by Substitution
Continuous Functions
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals with a calculator Consider the following definite integrals.
(a) Write the left and right Riemann sums in sigma notation for an arbitrary value of n.
∫₀¹ cos ⁻¹ 𝓍 d𝓍
Average value with a parameter Consider the function ƒ(𝓍) = a𝓍 (1―𝓍) on the interval [0, 1], where a is a positive real number.
(a) Find the average value of ƒ as a function of a .
Working with area functions Consider the function ƒ and the points a, b, and c.
(a) Find the area function A (𝓍) = ∫ₐˣ ƒ(t) dt using the Fundamental Theorem.
ƒ(𝓍) = cos 𝓍 ; a = 0 , b = π/2 , c = π
Sigma notation Evaluate the following expressions.
(a) 10
∑ κ
κ=1
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(a) If ƒ is a constant function on the interval [a,b], then the right and left Riemann sums give the exact value of ∫ₐᵇ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍, for any positive integer n.