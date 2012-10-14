Displacement from a velocity graph Consider the velocity function for an object moving along a line (see figure).
(a) Describe the motion of the object over the interval [0,6].
Displacement from a velocity graph Consider the velocity function for an object moving along a line (see figure).
(a) Describe the motion of the object over the interval [0,6].
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
(a) If ƒ is symmetric about the line 𝓍 = 2 , then ∫₀⁴ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 2 ∫₀² ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍.
Approximating areas Estimate the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ(𝓍) = x² + 2 and the x-axis on [0, 2] in the following ways.
(a) Divide [0, 2] into n = 4 subintervals and approximate the area of the region using a left Riemann sum. Illustrate the solution geometrically.
Use Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals.
(a) ∫ e¹⁰ˣ d𝓍
Area functions The graph of ƒ is shown in the figure. Let A(x) = ∫₀ˣ ƒ(t) dt and F(x) = ∫₂ˣ ƒ(t) dt be two area functions for ƒ. Evaluate the following area functions.
(a) A(2)
Area functions for the same linear function Let ƒ(t) = 2t ― 2 and consider the two area functions A (𝓍) = ∫₁ˣ ƒ(t) dt and F(𝓍) = ∫₄ˣ ƒ(t) dt .
(a) Evaluate A (2) and A (3). Then use geometry to find an expression for A (𝓍) , for 𝓍 ≥ 1 .