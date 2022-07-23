Derivatives of integrals Simplify the following expressions.
d/dt ∫₀ᵗ d𝓍/(1 + 𝓍²) + ∫₁¹/ᵗ dx/(1 + 𝓍²)
Derivatives of integrals Simplify the following expressions.
d/dt ∫₀ᵗ d𝓍/(1 + 𝓍²) + ∫₁¹/ᵗ dx/(1 + 𝓍²)
Integrals with sin² 𝓍 and cos² 𝓍 Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍 cos²𝓍² d𝓍
Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫₋₁¹ (𝓍―1) (𝓍²―2𝓍)⁷ d𝓍
Definite integrals from graphs The figure shows the areas of regions bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis. Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₀ᶜ |ƒ(𝓍)| d𝓍
Suppose the interval [1, 3] is partitioned into n = 4 subintervals. What is the subinterval length ∆𝓍? List the grid points x₀ , x₁ , x₂ , x₃ and x₄. Which points are used for the left, right, and midpoint Riemann sums?
Left and right Riemann sums Use the figures to calculate the left and right Riemann sums for f on the given interval and for the given value of n.
ƒ(𝓍) = x + 1 on [1,6] ; n = 5