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Ch. 5 - Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 5 - IntegrationProblem 5.5.92
Chapter 5, Problem 5.5.92

Integrals with sin² 𝓍 and cos² 𝓍 Evaluate the following integrals.                                                                                                             
                                                                                                                                                                    
 ∫ 𝓍 cos²𝓍² d𝓍

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Step 1: Recognize that the integral involves a trigonometric function squared, specifically cos²(𝓍²). To simplify, use the trigonometric identity cos²(u) = (1 + cos(2u)) / 2, where u = 𝓍² in this case.
Step 2: Substitute the identity into the integral. The integral becomes ∫ 𝓍 * (1 + cos(2𝓍²)) / 2 d𝓍. Split the integral into two parts: ∫ 𝓍/2 d𝓍 + ∫ 𝓍 * cos(2𝓍²)/2 d𝓍.
Step 3: For the first term, ∫ 𝓍/2 d𝓍, integrate directly using the power rule for integration: ∫ 𝓍^n dx = (𝓍^(n+1)) / (n+1). This gives (𝓍² / 4).
Step 4: For the second term, ∫ 𝓍 * cos(2𝓍²)/2 d𝓍, use substitution. Let u = 2𝓍², so du = 4𝓍 d𝓍. Rewrite the integral in terms of u: (1/8) ∫ cos(u) du. The integral of cos(u) is sin(u), so this term becomes (1/8) sin(2𝓍²).
Step 5: Combine the results from both terms. The final expression for the integral is (𝓍² / 4) + (1/8) sin(2𝓍²) + C, where C is the constant of integration.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Identities

Trigonometric identities are equations involving trigonometric functions that are true for all values of the variables. Key identities include the Pythagorean identities, such as sin²x + cos²x = 1, and double angle formulas. These identities are essential for simplifying integrals involving sin²x and cos²x, allowing for easier evaluation.
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Integration Techniques

Integration techniques are methods used to find the integral of a function. Common techniques include substitution, integration by parts, and trigonometric substitution. For integrals involving trigonometric functions like cos²x, recognizing patterns and applying appropriate techniques is crucial for finding the antiderivative.
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Definite and Indefinite Integrals

Definite integrals calculate the area under a curve between two specified limits, while indefinite integrals represent a family of functions without limits. Understanding the difference is important when evaluating integrals, as it affects the final result. In this context, knowing whether to apply limits or find a general antiderivative is key to solving the problem.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Derivatives of integrals Simplify the following expressions.


d/dt ∫₀ᵗ d𝓍/(1 + 𝓍²) + ∫₁¹/ᵗ dx/(1 + 𝓍²)

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Textbook Question

Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.                                                                                                                         

                                                                                                                                                                              

 ∫₋₁¹ (𝓍―1) (𝓍²―2𝓍)⁷ d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Symmetry of composite functions Prove that the integrand is either even or odd. Then give the value of the integral or show how it can be simplified. Assume f and g are even functions and p and q are odd functions.


∫ᵃ₋ₐ ƒ(g(𝓍)) d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.                                                                                  

                                                                                                                                                                    

 ∫ (sin⁵ 𝓍 + 3 sin³ 𝓍― sin 𝓍) cos 𝓍 d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Definite integrals from graphs The figure shows the areas of regions bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis. Evaluate the following integrals.



∫₀ᶜ |ƒ(𝓍)| d𝓍

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Textbook Question

Suppose the interval [1, 3] is partitioned into n = 4 subintervals. What is the subinterval length ∆𝓍? List the grid points x₀ , x₁ , x₂ , x₃ and x₄. Which points are used for the left, right, and midpoint Riemann sums?

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