Derivatives of integrals Simplify the following expressions.
d/dt ∫₀ᵗ d𝓍/(1 + 𝓍²) + ∫₁¹/ᵗ dx/(1 + 𝓍²)
Derivatives of integrals Simplify the following expressions.
d/dt ∫₀ᵗ d𝓍/(1 + 𝓍²) + ∫₁¹/ᵗ dx/(1 + 𝓍²)
Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫₋₁¹ (𝓍―1) (𝓍²―2𝓍)⁷ d𝓍
Symmetry of composite functions Prove that the integrand is either even or odd. Then give the value of the integral or show how it can be simplified. Assume f and g are even functions and p and q are odd functions.
∫ᵃ₋ₐ ƒ(g(𝓍)) d𝓍
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ (sin⁵ 𝓍 + 3 sin³ 𝓍― sin 𝓍) cos 𝓍 d𝓍
Definite integrals from graphs The figure shows the areas of regions bounded by the graph of ƒ and the 𝓍-axis. Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₀ᶜ |ƒ(𝓍)| d𝓍
Suppose the interval [1, 3] is partitioned into n = 4 subintervals. What is the subinterval length ∆𝓍? List the grid points x₀ , x₁ , x₂ , x₃ and x₄. Which points are used for the left, right, and midpoint Riemann sums?