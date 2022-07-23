Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ sec 4w tan 4w dw
Indefinite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your work by differentiating.
∫ sec 4w tan 4w dw
Integrals with sin² 𝓍 and cos² 𝓍 Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍 cos²𝓍² d𝓍
Definite integrals Use a change of variables or Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.
∫₋₁¹ (𝓍―1) (𝓍²―2𝓍)⁷ d𝓍
Symmetry of composite functions Prove that the integrand is either even or odd. Then give the value of the integral or show how it can be simplified. Assume f and g are even functions and p and q are odd functions.
∫ᵃ₋ₐ ƒ(g(𝓍)) d𝓍
Left and right Riemann sums Use the figures to calculate the left and right Riemann sums for f on the given interval and for the given value of n.
ƒ(𝓍) = x + 1 on [1,6] ; n = 5
Use the given substitution to evaluate the following indefinite integrals. Check your answer by differentiating.
∫ 8𝓍 cos (4𝓍² + 3) d𝓍, u = 4𝓍² + 3