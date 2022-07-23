{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Complete the following steps for the given integral and the given value of n.
(c) Calculate the left and right Riemann sums for the given value of n.
∫₃⁶ (1―2𝓍) d𝓍 ; n = 6
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Complete the following steps for the given integral and the given value of n.
(c) Calculate the left and right Riemann sums for the given value of n.
∫₃⁶ (1―2𝓍) d𝓍 ; n = 6
Zero net area Consider the function ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍² ― 4𝓍 .
c) In general, for the function ƒ(𝓍) = 𝓍² ― a𝓍, where a > 0, for what value of b > 0 (as a function of a) is ∫₀ᵇ ƒ(𝓍) d𝓍 = 0 ?
Displacement from a velocity graph Consider the velocity function for an object moving along a line (see figure).
(c) Use geometry to find the displacement of the object between t = 2 and t = 5.
Mass from density A thin 10-cm rod is made of an alloy whose density varies along its length according to the function shown in the figure. Assume density is measured in units of g/cm. In Chapter 6, we show that the mass of the rod is the area under the density curve.
(c) Find the mass of the entire rod (0 ≤ x ≤ 10) .
Approximating areas Estimate the area of the region bounded by the graph of ƒ(𝓍) = x² + 2 and the x-axis on [0, 2] in the following ways.
(c) Divide [0, 2] into n = 4 subintervals and approximate the area of the region using a right Riemann sum. Illustrate the solution geometrically.
{Use of Tech} Approximating definite integrals Complete the following steps for the given integral and the given value of n.
(c) Calculate the left and right Riemann sums for the given value of n.
∫₀^π/2 cos 𝓍 d𝓍 ; n = 4