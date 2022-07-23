Use Table 5.6 to evaluate the following definite integrals.                                                                                                                    

Definite Integrals

A definite integral represents the signed area under a curve between two specified limits. It is denoted as ∫_a^b f(x) dx, where 'a' and 'b' are the lower and upper limits, respectively. The result of a definite integral is a numerical value that quantifies the accumulation of the function's values over the interval [a, b]. Understanding how to evaluate definite integrals is crucial for solving problems in calculus.