Orientation and force A plate shaped like an equilateral triangle 1 m on a side is placed on a vertical wall 1 m below the surface of a pool filled with water. On which plate in the figure is the force greater? Try to anticipate the answer and then compute the force on each plate.
53–62. Choose your method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the method of your choice to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y = x−x⁴,y=0; about the x-axis.
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Key Concepts
Volume of Solids of Revolution
Disk and Washer Methods
Setting up the Integral with Given Curves
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = ln (x−√x²−1), for 1 ≤ x ≤ √2(Hint: Integrate with respect to y.)
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=x and y=4√x; about the x-axis
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=|x−3|and y=x/2
53–62. Choose your method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the method of your choice to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y = x²,y=2−x, and x=0, in the first quadrant; about the y-axis
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=2 / 1 + x^2 and y=1