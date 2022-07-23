Orientation and force A plate shaped like an equilateral triangle 1 m on a side is placed on a vertical wall 1 m below the surface of a pool filled with water. On which plate in the figure is the force greater? Try to anticipate the answer and then compute the force on each plate.
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = ln (x−√x²−1), for 1 ≤ x ≤ √2(Hint: Integrate with respect to y.)
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Key Concepts
Arc Length Formula
Inverse Hyperbolic Functions and Logarithms
Integration with Respect to y
53–62. Choose your method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the method of your choice to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y = x−x⁴,y=0; about the x-axis.
Filling a spherical tank A spherical water tank with an inner radius of 8 m has its lowest point 2 m above the ground. It is filled by a pipe that feeds the tank at its lowest point (see figure). Neglecting the volume of the inflow pipe, how much work is required to fill the tank if it is initially empty?
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=x and y=4√x; about the x-axis
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=|x−3|and y=x/2
What is the area of the curved surface of a right circular cone of radius 3 and height 4?