Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.
Orientation and force A plate shaped like an equilateral triangle 1 m on a side is placed on a vertical wall 1 m below the surface of a pool filled with water. On which plate in the figure is the force greater? Try to anticipate the answer and then compute the force on each plate.
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Key Concepts
Hydrostatic Pressure
Force on a Submerged Surface
Centroid and Orientation of Submerged Plates
53–62. Choose your method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the method of your choice to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y = x−x⁴,y=0; about the x-axis.
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = ln (x−√x²−1), for 1 ≤ x ≤ √2(Hint: Integrate with respect to y.)
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=|x−3|and y=x/2
53–62. Choose your method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the method of your choice to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y = x²,y=2−x, and x=0, in the first quadrant; about the y-axis
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=2 / 1 + x^2 and y=1