Set up a sum of two integrals that equals the area of the shaded region bounded by the graphs of the functions f and g on [a, c] (see figure). Assume the curves intersect at x=b.
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = (x²+2)^3/2 / 3 on [0, 1]
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Arc Length Formula
Derivative
Integration
Assume f is a nonnegative function with a continuous first derivative on [a, b]. The curve y=f(x) on [a, b] is revolved about the x-axis. Explain how to find the area of the surface that is generated.
53–62. Choose your method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the method of your choice to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y = x³,y=0, and x=2; about the x-axis
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=e^x, y=e^−2x, and x=ln 4
For the following regions R, determine which is greater—the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis or about the y-axis.
R is bounded by y=x^2 and y=√8x.
Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.