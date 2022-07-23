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Ch. 6 - Applications of Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 6 - Applications of IntegrationProblem 6.5.13
Chapter 6, Problem 6.5.13

9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = (x²+2)^3/2 / 3 on [0, 1]

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Step 1: Recall the formula for the arc length of a curve y = f(x) on the interval [a, b]: 1 + dydx2. Integrate this expression over the interval [a, b].
Step 2: Compute the derivative of y = x2+2

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Arc Length Formula

The arc length of a curve defined by a function y = f(x) from x = a to x = b is calculated using the formula L = ∫[a to b] √(1 + (dy/dx)²) dx. This formula derives from the Pythagorean theorem, where the infinitesimal segments of the curve are approximated as straight lines.
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Arc Length of Parametric Curves

Derivative

The derivative of a function, denoted as dy/dx, represents the rate of change of the function with respect to x. It is essential for calculating the arc length, as it is used to find the slope of the curve at any point, which is squared and added to 1 in the arc length formula.
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Derivatives

Integration

Integration is the process of finding the integral of a function, which can be thought of as the accumulation of quantities. In the context of arc length, it allows us to sum up the lengths of infinitesimal segments of the curve over a specified interval, providing the total length of the curve.
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Integration by Parts for Definite Integrals
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Set up a sum of two integrals that equals the area of the shaded region bounded by the graphs of the functions f and g on [a, c] (see figure). Assume the curves intersect at x=b.

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Textbook Question

Assume f is a nonnegative function with a continuous first derivative on [a, b]. The curve y=f(x) on [a, b] is revolved about the x-axis. Explain how to find the area of the surface that is generated.

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Textbook Question

53–62. Choose your method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the method of your choice to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.

y = x³,y=0, and x=2; about the x-axis

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Textbook Question

Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.


The region bounded by y=e^x, y=e^−2x, and x=ln 4

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Textbook Question

For the following regions R, determine which is greater—the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis or about the y-axis.


R is bounded by y=x^2 and y=√8x.

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Textbook Question

Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.

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