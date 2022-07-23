Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.
Assume f is a nonnegative function with a continuous first derivative on [a, b]. The curve y=f(x) on [a, b] is revolved about the x-axis. Explain how to find the area of the surface that is generated.
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Key Concepts
Surface Area of Revolution
Continuous First Derivative
Integration
Set up a sum of two integrals that equals the area of the shaded region bounded by the graphs of the functions f and g on [a, c] (see figure). Assume the curves intersect at x=b.
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = (x²+2)^3/2 / 3 on [0, 1]
53–62. Choose your method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the method of your choice to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y = x³,y=0, and x=2; about the x-axis
13–20. Mass of one-dimensional objects Find the mass of the following thin bars with the given density function.
ρ(x)=1+sin x, for 0≤x≤π
Work from force How much work is required to move an object from x=0 to x=3 (measured in meters) in the presence of a force (in N) given by F(x)=2x acting along the x-axis?