9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = (x²+2)^3/2 / 3 on [0, 1]
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = (x²+2)^3/2 / 3 on [0, 1]
53–62. Choose your method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the method of your choice to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y = x³,y=0, and x=2; about the x-axis
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=2−|x|and y=x^2
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=0,y=lnx,y=2, and x=0; about the y-axis
For the following regions R, determine which is greater—the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis or about the y-axis.
R is bounded by y=x^2 and y=√8x.
Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.