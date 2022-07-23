55–58. Marginal cost Consider the following marginal cost functions.
b. Find the additional cost incurred in dollars when production is increased from 500 units to 550 units.
C′(x)=200−0.05x
55–58. Marginal cost Consider the following marginal cost functions.
b. Find the additional cost incurred in dollars when production is increased from 500 units to 550 units.
C′(x)=200−0.05x
Work done by a spring A spring on a horizontal surface can be stretched and held 0.5 m from its equilibrium position with a force of 50 N.
b. How much work is done in compressing the spring 0.5 m from its equilibrium position?
Winding a chain A 30-m-long chain hangs vertically from a cylinder attached to a winch. Assume there is no friction in the system and the chain has a density of 5kg/m.
b. How much work is required to wind the chain onto the cylinder if a 50-kg block is attached to the end of the chain?
Consider the following curves on the given intervals.
b. Use a calculator or software to approximate the surface area.
y=cos x, for 0≤x≤π/2; about the x-axis
Blood flow A typical human heart pumps 70 mL of blood (the stroke volume) with each beat. Assuming a heart rate of 60 beats/min (1 beat/s), a reasonable model for the outflow rate of the heart is V′(t)=70(1+sin 2πt), where V(t) is the amount of blood (in milliliters) pumped over the interval [0,t],V(0)=0 and t is measured in seconds.
b. Find the function that gives the total blood pumped between t=0 and a future time t>0.
55–58. Marginal cost Consider the following marginal cost functions.
b. Find the additional cost incurred in dollars when production is increased from 500 units to 550 units.
C′(x) = 300+10x−0.01x²