55–58. Marginal cost Consider the following marginal cost functions.
a. Find the additional cost incurred in dollars when production is increased from 100 units to 150 units.
C′(x)=200−0.05x
55–58. Marginal cost Consider the following marginal cost functions.
a. Find the additional cost incurred in dollars when production is increased from 100 units to 150 units.
C′(x)=200−0.05x
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The distance traveled by an object moving along a line is the same as the displacement of the object.
Explain the steps required to find the length of a curve x = g(y) between y=c and y=d.
Let R be the region in the first quadrant bounded above by the curve y=2−x² and bounded below by the line y=x. Suppose the shell method is used to determine the volume of the solid generated by revolving R about the y-axis.
a. What is the radius of a cylindrical shell at a point x in [0, 2]?
Region R is revolved about the line x=4 to form a solid of revolution.
a. What is the radius of a cross section of the solid at a point y in [1, 3]?
A torus (doughnut) A torus is formed when a circle of radius 2 centered at (3, 0) is revolved about the y-axis.
a. Use the shell method to write an integral for the volume of the torus.