Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Applications of Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 6 - Applications of IntegrationProblem 6.1.55a
Chapter 6, Problem 6.1.55a

55–58. Marginal cost Consider the following marginal cost functions.


a. Find the additional cost incurred in dollars when production is increased from 100 units to 150 units.


C′(x)=200−0.05x

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the marginal cost function \(C\prime(x)\) represents the rate of change of the total cost with respect to the number of units produced, \(x\). To find the additional cost incurred when production increases from 100 to 150 units, we need to integrate the marginal cost over this interval.
Set up the definite integral of the marginal cost function from \(x=100\) to \(x=150\): \(\displaystyle \int_{100}^{150} \left(200 - 0.05x\right) \, dx\)
Integrate the function \(200 - 0.05x\) with respect to \(x\). Recall that the integral of a constant \(a\) is \(ax\), and the integral of \(x\) is \(\frac{x^2}{2}\). So, \(\int \left(200 - 0.05x\right) dx = 200x - 0.05 \cdot \frac{x^2}{2} + C\)
Evaluate the definite integral by substituting the upper limit \(x=150\) and the lower limit \(x=100\) into the antiderivative, then subtract the two results: \(\left[200x - 0.025x^2\right]_{100}^{150} = \left(200 \times 150 - 0.025 \times 150^2\right) - \left(200 \times 100 - 0.025 \times 100^2\right)\)
Simplify the expression obtained in the previous step to find the additional cost incurred when production increases from 100 to 150 units.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Marginal Cost

Marginal cost represents the rate of change of the total cost with respect to the quantity produced. It is given by the derivative of the cost function, C'(x), and indicates the additional cost of producing one more unit at a certain production level.
Recommended video:
07:32
Example 3: Maximizing Profit

Definite Integral for Accumulated Change

To find the total additional cost when production increases from one quantity to another, integrate the marginal cost function over that interval. The definite integral of C'(x) from x = a to x = b gives the total increase in cost between those production levels.
Recommended video:
05:43
Definition of the Definite Integral

Interpreting and Applying the Marginal Cost Function

Understanding how to apply the marginal cost function involves evaluating or integrating it over a specific range. This requires recognizing that C'(x) = 200 - 0.05x means the cost per unit decreases as production increases, affecting the total additional cost calculation.
Recommended video:
07:32
Example 3: Maximizing Profit
Related Practice
Textbook Question

21–30. {Use of Tech} Arc length by calculator


a. Write and simplify the integral that gives the arc length of the following curves on the given interval. 

y = 1/x, for 1 ≤ x ≤ 10

59
views
Textbook Question

Emptying a cylindrical tank A cylindrical water tank has height 8 m and radius 2m (see figure).

a. If the tank is full of water, how much work is required to pump the water to the level of the top of the tank and out of the tank?

97
views
Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


a. The distance traveled by an object moving along a line is the same as the displacement of the object.

44
views
Textbook Question

Let R be the region in the first quadrant bounded above by the curve y=2−x² and bounded below by the line y=x. Suppose the shell method is used to determine the volume of the solid generated by revolving R about the y-axis.

a. What is the radius of a cylindrical shell at a point x in [0, 2]?

70
views
Textbook Question

Region R is revolved about the line x=4 to form a solid of revolution.


a. What is the radius of a cross section of the solid at a point y in [1, 3]?

61
views
Textbook Question

A torus (doughnut) A torus is formed when a circle of radius 2 centered at (3, 0) is revolved about the y-axis.


a. Use the shell method to write an integral for the volume of the torus.

83
views