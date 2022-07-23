21–30. {Use of Tech} Arc length by calculator
a. Write and simplify the integral that gives the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = 1/x, for 1 ≤ x ≤ 10
21–30. {Use of Tech} Arc length by calculator
a. Write and simplify the integral that gives the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = 1/x, for 1 ≤ x ≤ 10
Emptying a cylindrical tank A cylindrical water tank has height 8 m and radius 2m (see figure).
a. If the tank is full of water, how much work is required to pump the water to the level of the top of the tank and out of the tank?
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
a. The distance traveled by an object moving along a line is the same as the displacement of the object.
Let R be the region in the first quadrant bounded above by the curve y=2−x² and bounded below by the line y=x. Suppose the shell method is used to determine the volume of the solid generated by revolving R about the y-axis.
a. What is the radius of a cylindrical shell at a point x in [0, 2]?
Region R is revolved about the line x=4 to form a solid of revolution.
a. What is the radius of a cross section of the solid at a point y in [1, 3]?
A torus (doughnut) A torus is formed when a circle of radius 2 centered at (3, 0) is revolved about the y-axis.
a. Use the shell method to write an integral for the volume of the torus.