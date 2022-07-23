Lengths of symmetric curves Suppose a curve is described by y=f(x) on the interval [−b, b], where f′ is continuous on [−b, b]. Show that if f is odd or f is even, then the length of the curve y=f(x) from x=−b to x=b is twice the length of the curve from x=0 to x=b. Use a geometric argument and prove it using integration.
Explain the steps required to find the length of a curve x = g(y) between y=c and y=d.
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Key Concepts
Parametric Representation of Curves
Arc Length Formula
Definite Integrals
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=x,y=x+2,x=0, and x=4 ; about the x-axis
Find the area of the surface generated when the given curve is revolved about the given axis.
y=(3x)^1/3 , for 0≤x≤8/3; about the y-axis
9-34. Shell method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about indicated axis.
{Use of Tech} y = √50 -2x², in the first quadrant; about the x-axis
39–44. Shell method about other lines Let R be the region bounded by y = x²,x=1, and y=0. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the following lines.
y = -2
Why is the disk method a special case of the general slicing method?