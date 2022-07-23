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Ch. 6 - Applications of Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 6 - Applications of IntegrationProblem 6.5.40
Chapter 6, Problem 6.5.40

Lengths of symmetric curves Suppose a curve is described by y=f(x) on the interval [−b, b], where f′ is continuous on [−b, b]. Show that if f is odd or f is even, then the length of the curve y=f(x) from x=−b to x=b is twice the length of the curve from x=0 to x=b. Use a geometric argument and prove it using integration.

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Recall the formula for the length of a curve \(y = f(x)\) on the interval \([a, c]\) is given by the integral \(L = \int_a^c \sqrt{1 + (f'(x))^2} \, dx\).
Since the curve is defined on \([-b, b]\), the total length is \(L = \int_{-b}^b \sqrt{1 + (f'(x))^2} \, dx\).
Consider the geometric symmetry: if \(f\) is even, then \(f(-x) = f(x)\), and if \(f\) is odd, then \(f(-x) = -f(x)\). In both cases, the shape of the curve on \([-b, 0]\) is a mirror image (possibly reflected) of the curve on \([0, b]\).
Use the substitution \(u = -x\) to rewrite the integral over \([-b, 0]\): \(\int_{-b}^0 \sqrt{1 + (f'(x))^2} \, dx = \int_b^0 \sqrt{1 + (f'(-u))^2} (-du) = \int_0^b \sqrt{1 + (f'(-u))^2} \, du\).
Since \(f\) is even or odd, analyze \(f'(-u)\): for even \(f\), \(f'\) is odd, so \(f'(-u) = -f'(u)\); for odd \(f\), \(f'\) is even, so \(f'(-u) = f'(u)\). In both cases, \((f'(-u))^2 = (f'(u))^2\), so the integrand is the same on \([0, b]\). Therefore, the length from \(-b\) to \(0\) equals the length from \(0\) to \(b\), and the total length is twice the length from \(0\) to \(b\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Even and Odd Functions

Even functions satisfy f(−x) = f(x), producing symmetric graphs about the y-axis, while odd functions satisfy f(−x) = −f(x), showing symmetry about the origin. Understanding these symmetries helps analyze the behavior of the curve on intervals symmetric about zero.
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Arc Length of a Curve

The arc length of a curve y = f(x) from x = a to x = b is given by the integral ∫_a^b √(1 + (f'(x))^2) dx. This formula measures the distance along the curve, requiring knowledge of the derivative f' and integration techniques.
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Arc Length of Parametric Curves

Properties of Definite Integrals and Symmetry

For functions with symmetry, integrals over symmetric intervals can be simplified. Specifically, for even integrands, ∫_−b^b g(x) dx = 2∫_0^b g(x) dx, and for odd integrands, the integral over [−b, b] is zero. Recognizing the integrand's symmetry is key to proving the length relationship.
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Definition of the Definite Integral
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