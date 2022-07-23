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Ch. 6 - Applications of Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 6 - Applications of IntegrationProblem 6.4.63b
Chapter 6, Problem 6.4.63b

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


b. If a region is revolved about the y-axis, then the shell method must be used.

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Understand the problem: The statement claims that if a region is revolved about the y-axis, then the shell method must be used. We need to determine if this is true or false and explain why.
Recall the two common methods for finding volumes of solids of revolution: the disk/washer method and the shell method. Both methods can be used depending on the axis of revolution and the shape of the region.
Analyze the disk/washer method: This method involves slicing the solid perpendicular to the axis of revolution. When revolving around the y-axis, slices perpendicular to the y-axis are horizontal slices, which can be used with the disk/washer method if the function is expressed as x in terms of y.
Analyze the shell method: This method involves slicing the solid parallel to the axis of revolution. When revolving around the y-axis, vertical slices are used to form cylindrical shells, which is often convenient if the function is expressed as y in terms of x.
Conclusion: The shell method is not the only method that can be used when revolving around the y-axis. The disk/washer method can also be used if the problem is set up appropriately. Therefore, the statement is false because the shell method is not mandatory.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Shell Method

The shell method calculates the volume of a solid of revolution by integrating cylindrical shells formed by revolving vertical or horizontal slices around an axis. It is especially useful when the axis of rotation is parallel to the slices, often simplifying the integral setup.
Recommended video:
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Euler's Method

Disk/Washer Method

The disk or washer method finds volumes by slicing the solid perpendicular to the axis of rotation, creating circular cross-sections. It is typically used when the region is revolved around an axis and the slices are easy to express as functions of the variable of integration.
Recommended video:
06:30
Disk Method Using y-Axis

Choice of Method Depends on the Axis and Region

The method used to find volume depends on the axis of rotation and the shape of the region. Revolving around the y-axis does not mandate the shell method; sometimes the disk/washer method is simpler or possible, depending on how the region is described and the variable of integration.
Recommended video:
06:30
Disk Method Using y-Axis
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Emptying a cylindrical tank A cylindrical water tank has height 8 m and radius 2m (see figure).

b. Is it true that it takes half as much work to pump the water out of the tank when it is half full as when it is full? Explain.

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Textbook Question

Power and energy The terms power and energy are often used interchangeably, but they are quite different. Energy is what makes matter move or heat up and is measured in units of joules (J) or Calories (Cal), where 1 Cal=4184 J. One hour of walking consumes roughly 10⁶ J, or 250 Cal. On the other hand, power is the rate at which energy is used and is measured in watts (W; 1W=1 J/s). Other useful units of power are kilowatts (1 kW=10³ W) and megawatts (1 MW=10⁶ W). If energy is used at a rate of 1 kW for 1 hr, the total amount of energy used is 1 kilowatt-hour (kWh), which is 3.6×10⁶ J. Suppose the power function of a large city over a 24-hr period is given by P(t) = E'(t) = 300 - 200 sin πt/12, where P is measured in megawatts and t=0 corresponds to 6:00 P.M. (see figure).


b. Burning 1 kg of coal produces about 450 kWh of energy. How many kilograms of coal are required to meet the energy needs of the city for 1 day? For 1 year? 

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Textbook Question

A nonlinear spring Hooke’s law is applicable to idealized (linear) springs that are not stretched or compressed too far from their equilibrium positions. Consider a nonlinear spring whose restoring force is given by F(x) = 16x−0.1x³, for |x|≤7. 

b. How much work is done in stretching the spring from its equilibrium position (x=0) to x=1.5?

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Textbook Question

Volumes without calculus Solve the following problems with and without calculus. A good picture helps.


b. A cube is inscribed in a right circular cone with a radius of 1 and a height of 3. What is the volume of the cube?

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Textbook Question

Displacement and distance from velocity Consider the graph shown in the figure, which gives the velocity of an object moving along a line. Assume time is measured in hours and distance is measured in miles. The areas of three regions bounded by the velocity curve and the t-axis are also given.

b. What is the displacement of the object over the interval [0,3]?

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Textbook Question

Functions from arc length What differentiable functions have an arc length on the interval [a, b] given by the following integrals? Note that the answers are not unique. Give a family of functions that satisfy the conditions.

b. ∫a^b √1+36 cos² 2xdx

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