Emptying a cylindrical tank A cylindrical water tank has height 8 m and radius 2m (see figure).
b. Is it true that it takes half as much work to pump the water out of the tank when it is half full as when it is full? Explain.
Emptying a cylindrical tank A cylindrical water tank has height 8 m and radius 2m (see figure).
b. Is it true that it takes half as much work to pump the water out of the tank when it is half full as when it is full? Explain.
Power and energy The terms power and energy are often used interchangeably, but they are quite different. Energy is what makes matter move or heat up and is measured in units of joules (J) or Calories (Cal), where 1 Cal=4184 J. One hour of walking consumes roughly 10⁶ J, or 250 Cal. On the other hand, power is the rate at which energy is used and is measured in watts (W; 1W=1 J/s). Other useful units of power are kilowatts (1 kW=10³ W) and megawatts (1 MW=10⁶ W). If energy is used at a rate of 1 kW for 1 hr, the total amount of energy used is 1 kilowatt-hour (kWh), which is 3.6×10⁶ J. Suppose the power function of a large city over a 24-hr period is given by P(t) = E'(t) = 300 - 200 sin πt/12, where P is measured in megawatts and t=0 corresponds to 6:00 P.M. (see figure).
b. Burning 1 kg of coal produces about 450 kWh of energy. How many kilograms of coal are required to meet the energy needs of the city for 1 day? For 1 year?
A nonlinear spring Hooke’s law is applicable to idealized (linear) springs that are not stretched or compressed too far from their equilibrium positions. Consider a nonlinear spring whose restoring force is given by F(x) = 16x−0.1x³, for |x|≤7.
b. How much work is done in stretching the spring from its equilibrium position (x=0) to x=1.5?
Volumes without calculus Solve the following problems with and without calculus. A good picture helps.
b. A cube is inscribed in a right circular cone with a radius of 1 and a height of 3. What is the volume of the cube?
Displacement and distance from velocity Consider the graph shown in the figure, which gives the velocity of an object moving along a line. Assume time is measured in hours and distance is measured in miles. The areas of three regions bounded by the velocity curve and the t-axis are also given.
b. What is the displacement of the object over the interval [0,3]?
Functions from arc length What differentiable functions have an arc length on the interval [a, b] given by the following integrals? Note that the answers are not unique. Give a family of functions that satisfy the conditions.
b. ∫a^b √1+36 cos² 2xdx