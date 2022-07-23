Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. If a region is revolved about the y-axis, then the shell method must be used.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. If a region is revolved about the y-axis, then the shell method must be used.
A nonlinear spring Hooke’s law is applicable to idealized (linear) springs that are not stretched or compressed too far from their equilibrium positions. Consider a nonlinear spring whose restoring force is given by F(x) = 16x−0.1x³, for |x|≤7.
b. How much work is done in stretching the spring from its equilibrium position (x=0) to x=1.5?
Volumes without calculus Solve the following problems with and without calculus. A good picture helps.
b. A cube is inscribed in a right circular cone with a radius of 1 and a height of 3. What is the volume of the cube?
Emptying a water trough A water trough has a semicircular cross section with a radius of 0.25 m and a length of 3 m (see figure).
b. If the length is doubled, is the required work doubled? Explain.
Filling a tank A 2000-liter cistern is empty when water begins flowing into it (at t=0 at a rate (in L/min) given by Q′(t) = 3√t, where t is measured in minutes.
c. When will the tank be full?
Emptying a water trough A water trough has a semicircular cross section with a radius of 0.25 m and a length of 3 m (see figure).
c. If the radius is doubled, is the required work doubled? Explain.