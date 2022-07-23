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Ch. 6 - Applications of Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 6 - Applications of IntegrationProblem 6.7.59b
Chapter 6, Problem 6.7.59b

A nonlinear spring Hooke’s law is applicable to idealized (linear) springs that are not stretched or compressed too far from their equilibrium positions. Consider a nonlinear spring whose restoring force is given by F(x) = 16x−0.1x³, for |x|≤7. 
b. How much work is done in stretching the spring from its equilibrium position (x=0) to x=1.5?

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1
Recall that the work done by a variable force \( F(x) \) in moving an object from position \( a \) to \( b \) is given by the definite integral of the force over that interval: \[ W = \int_{a}^{b} F(x) \, dx \].
Identify the limits of integration from the problem: the spring is stretched from the equilibrium position \( x=0 \) to \( x=1.5 \), so \( a=0 \) and \( b=1.5 \).
Substitute the given force function \( F(x) = 16x - 0.1x^3 \) into the integral: \[ W = \int_{0}^{1.5} (16x - 0.1x^3) \, dx \].
Split the integral into two simpler integrals: \[ W = \int_{0}^{1.5} 16x \, dx - \int_{0}^{1.5} 0.1x^3 \, dx \].
Integrate each term using the power rule for integration: \[ \int x^n \, dx = \frac{x^{n+1}}{n+1} + C \]. So, \[ \int 16x \, dx = 16 \cdot \frac{x^2}{2} = 8x^2 \] and \[ \int 0.1x^3 \, dx = 0.1 \cdot \frac{x^4}{4} = 0.025x^4 \]. Then evaluate these expressions at the limits \( 0 \) and \( 1.5 \) and subtract to find the work done.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Work Done by a Variable Force

Work done by a force that varies with position is calculated by integrating the force function over the displacement interval. For a spring, this means integrating the restoring force from the initial to the final position to find the total work required to stretch or compress it.
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Work Done On A Spring (Hooke's Law)

Nonlinear Spring Force

Unlike Hooke’s law for linear springs (F = kx), a nonlinear spring has a restoring force that depends on higher powers of displacement, such as F(x) = 16x − 0.1x³. This means the force changes in a more complex way as the spring stretches, affecting the work calculation.
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Work Done On A Spring (Hooke's Law)

Definite Integral in Calculus

A definite integral computes the accumulation of quantities, such as work done, over an interval. In this problem, integrating the force function from 0 to 1.5 gives the total work done in stretching the spring, capturing the effect of the nonlinear force.
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Definition of the Definite Integral
Related Practice
Textbook Question

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