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Ch. 6 - Applications of Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 6 - Applications of IntegrationProblem 6.2.37
Chapter 6, Problem 6.2.37

Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.


The region bounded by y=4x+4, y=6x+6, and x=4

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Step 1: Identify the boundaries of the region. The region is bounded by the lines y = 4x + 4, y = 6x + 6, and x = 4. These equations describe straight lines, and the intersection points will help define the vertices of the region.
Step 2: Find the intersection points of the lines. To find where y = 4x + 4 intersects y = 6x + 6, set the two equations equal to each other: 4x+4=6x+6. Solve for x, then substitute the x-value into either equation to find the corresponding y-coordinate.
Step 3: Determine the points where the lines intersect the vertical line x = 4. Substitute x = 4 into y = 4x + 4 and y = 6x + 6 to find the y-coordinates of the intersection points. This will give you two points on the vertical line.
Step 4: Sketch the region. Plot the lines y = 4x + 4, y = 6x + 6, and x = 4 on a graph. Mark the intersection points found in Steps 2 and 3. The region is a triangular area enclosed by these boundaries.
Step 5: Calculate the area of the triangular region. Use the formula for the area of a triangle: Area=12×(base×height). Determine the base and height of the triangle from the graph or the coordinates of the vertices, and substitute these values into the formula.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Linear Equations

Linear equations represent straight lines in a coordinate plane. The equations given, y=4x+4 and y=6x+6, describe two lines with different slopes. Understanding how to graph these lines is essential for visualizing the bounded region and determining the area between them.
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Linearization

Area Between Curves

The area between two curves can be found by integrating the difference of the functions over a specified interval. In this case, the area between the lines y=4x+4 and y=6x+6 from the leftmost intersection point to x=4 needs to be calculated. This involves setting up the integral of the upper function minus the lower function.
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Finding Area Between Curves on a Given Interval

Definite Integrals

Definite integrals are used to calculate the area under a curve between two points on the x-axis. They provide a numerical value representing the total area, which is crucial for solving the problem. The limits of integration will be determined by the points where the two lines intersect and the vertical line x=4.
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Definition of the Definite Integral
Related Practice
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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

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