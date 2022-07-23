Emptying a partially filled swimming pool If the water in the swimming pool in Exercise 35 is 2 m deep, then how much work is required to pump all the water to a level 3 m above the bottom of the pool?
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=4x+4, y=6x+6, and x=4
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Key Concepts
Linear Equations
Area Between Curves
Definite Integrals
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=sin xon [0,π] and y=0 ; about the x-axis (Hint: Recall that sin^2 x=1 − cos2x / 2.
9-34. Shell method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about indicated axis.
{Use of Tech} y = 1 / (x² + 1)²,y=0,x=1, and x=2; about the y-axis
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = 2e^√2y + 1/16e^−√2y, for 0 ≤ y ≤ ln²/√2
Find the arc length of the line y = 4−3x on [−3, 2] using calculus and verify your answer using geometry.
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given line.
y=x and y=1+x/2; about y=3