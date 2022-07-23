53–62. Choose your method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the method of your choice to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y = x,y = 2x+2,x = 2, and x=6; about the y-axis
53–62. Choose your method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the method of your choice to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y = x,y = 2x+2,x = 2, and x=6; about the y-axis
Use the general slicing method to find the volume of the following solids.
The solid whose base is the region bounded by the semicircle y=√1−x^2 and the x-axis, and whose cross sections through the solid perpendicular to the x-axis are squares
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=4x+4, y=6x+6, and x=4
9-34. Shell method Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Use the shell method to find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about indicated axis.
{Use of Tech} y = 1 / (x² + 1)²,y=0,x=1, and x=2; about the y-axis
9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
x = 2e^√2y + 1/16e^−√2y, for 0 ≤ y ≤ ln²/√2
13–20. Mass of one-dimensional objects Find the mass of the following thin bars with the given density function.
ρ(x) = 5e^-2x,for 0≤x≤4