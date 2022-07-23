Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Applications of Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 6 - Applications of IntegrationProblem 6.1.3a
Chapter 6, Problem 6.1.3a

Given the velocity function of an object moving along a line, explain how definite integrals can be used to find the displacement of the object.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the velocity function \(v(t)\) gives the rate of change of the object's position with respect to time, i.e., \(v(t) = \frac{ds}{dt}\), where \(s(t)\) is the position function.
Recall that displacement over a time interval \([a, b]\) is the change in position, which can be found by integrating the velocity function over that interval.
Set up the definite integral of the velocity function from \(a\) to \(b\): \(\int_{a}^{b} v(t) \, dt\).
Interpret this integral as the net area under the velocity curve between \(t = a\) and \(t = b\), where areas above the time-axis contribute positively and areas below contribute negatively to displacement.
Evaluate the definite integral to find the displacement, which represents how far and in what direction the object has moved from time \(a\) to time \(b\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Velocity Function

The velocity function describes the rate of change of an object's position with respect to time. It can be positive or negative, indicating direction along a line. Understanding velocity is essential because it directly relates to how the position changes over time.
Recommended video:
10:17
Using The Velocity Function

Definite Integral as Net Change

A definite integral of a velocity function over a time interval calculates the net change in position, or displacement. It sums the signed areas under the velocity curve, accounting for direction, thus providing the overall movement from start to end time.
Recommended video:
05:43
Definition of the Definite Integral

Displacement vs. Distance

Displacement is the net change in position, which can be positive, negative, or zero, depending on direction. It differs from total distance traveled, which sums all movement regardless of direction. Definite integrals of velocity yield displacement, not total distance.
Recommended video:
08:56
Using The Acceleration Function Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

55–58. Marginal cost Consider the following marginal cost functions.


a. Find the additional cost incurred in dollars when production is increased from 100 units to 150 units.


C′(x) = 300+10x−0.01x²

89
views
Textbook Question

6–8. Let R be the region bounded by the curves y = 2−√x,y=2, and x=4 in the first quadrant.


Suppose the shell method is used to determine the volume of the solid generated by revolving R about the line x=4.


a. What is the radius of a cylindrical shell at a point x in [0, 4]?

58
views
Textbook Question

Let R be the region in the first quadrant bounded above by the curve y=2−x² and bounded below by the line y=x. Suppose the shell method is used to determine the volume of the solid generated by revolving R about the y-axis.

b. What is the height of a cylindrical shell at a point x in [0, 2]?

138
views
Textbook Question

13–16. Displacement from velocity Consider an object moving along a line with the given velocity v. Assume time t is measured in seconds and velocities have units of m/s.


b. Find the displacement over the given interval. 


v(t) = 50e^−2t on [0, 4]

30
views
Textbook Question

Emptying a water trough A water trough has a semicircular cross section with a radius of 0.25 m and a length of 3 m (see figure).

a. How much work is required to pump the water out of the trough (to the level of the top of the trough) when it is full?

65
views
Textbook Question

A vertical spring A 10-kg mass is attached to a spring that hangs vertically and is stretched 2 m from the equilibrium position of the spring. Assume a linear spring with F(x) = kx.

a. How much work is required to compress the spring and lift the mass 0.5 m?

62
views