Deceleration A car slows down with an acceleration of a(t) = −15 ft/s². Assume v(0)=60 ft/s,s(0)=0, and t is measured in seconds.
b. How far does the car travel in the time it takes to come to rest?
Deceleration A car slows down with an acceleration of a(t) = −15 ft/s². Assume v(0)=60 ft/s,s(0)=0, and t is measured in seconds.
b. How far does the car travel in the time it takes to come to rest?
Use the region R that is bounded by the graphs of y=1+√x,x=4, and y=1 complete the exercises.
Region R is revolved about the y-axis to form a solid of revolution whose cross sections are washers.
b. What is the inner radius of a cross section of the solid at a point y in [1, 3]?
Consider the following curves on the given intervals.
b. Use a calculator or software to approximate the surface area.
y=tan x , for 0≤x≤π/4; about the x-axis
40–43. Population growth
When records were first kept (t=0), the population of a rural town was 250 people. During the following years, the population grew at a rate of P′(t) = 30(1+√t), where t is measured in years.
b. Find the population P(t) at any time t≥0.
9–10. Velocity graphs The figures show velocity functions for motion along a line. Assume the motion begins with an initial position of s(0)=0. Determine the following.
b. The distance traveled between t=0 and t=5
Probe speed A data collection probe is dropped from a stationary balloon, and it falls with a velocity (in m/s) given by v(t) = 9.8t, neglecting air resistance. After 10 s, a chute deploys and the probe immediately slows to a constant speed of 10 m/s, which it maintains until it enters the ocean.
b. How far does the probe fall in the first 30 s after it is released?