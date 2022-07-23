Deceleration A car slows down with an acceleration of a(t) = −15 ft/s². Assume v(0)=60 ft/s,s(0)=0, and t is measured in seconds.
b. How far does the car travel in the time it takes to come to rest?
Deceleration A car slows down with an acceleration of a(t) = −15 ft/s². Assume v(0)=60 ft/s,s(0)=0, and t is measured in seconds.
b. How far does the car travel in the time it takes to come to rest?
In the design of solid objects (both artificial and natural), the ratio of the surface area to the volume of the object is important. Animals typically generate heat at a rate proportional to their volume and lose heat at a rate proportional to their surface area. Therefore, animals with a low SAV ratio tend to retain heat, whereas animals with a high SAV ratio (such as children and hummingbirds) lose heat relatively quickly.
b. What is the SAV ratio of a ball with radius a?
Use the region R that is bounded by the graphs of y=1+√x,x=4, and y=1 complete the exercises.
Region R is revolved about the y-axis to form a solid of revolution whose cross sections are washers.
b. What is the inner radius of a cross section of the solid at a point y in [1, 3]?
Consider the following curves on the given intervals.
b. Use a calculator or software to approximate the surface area.
y=tan x , for 0≤x≤π/4; about the x-axis
40–43. Population growth
When records were first kept (t=0), the population of a rural town was 250 people. During the following years, the population grew at a rate of P′(t) = 30(1+√t), where t is measured in years.
b. Find the population P(t) at any time t≥0.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b. When the velocity is positive on an interval, the displacement and the distance traveled on that interval are equal.