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Ch. 6 - Applications of Integration
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 6 - Applications of IntegrationProblem 6.3.22
Chapter 6, Problem 6.3.22

Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=0,y=lnx,y=2, and x=0; about the y-axis

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First, identify the region R bounded by the curves: \(y=0\), \(y=\ln x\), \(y=2\), and \(x=0\). Sketching or visualizing these curves helps understand the shape and limits of the region.
Since the solid is generated by revolving the region around the y-axis, consider using the method of cylindrical shells or washers. Here, cylindrical shells are often convenient when revolving around the y-axis.
Express the boundaries in terms of \(x\) and \(y\). Note that \(y=\ln x\) can be rewritten as \(x = e^y\). The vertical boundaries are \(x=0\) and the curve \(x = e^y\), and the horizontal boundaries are \(y=0\) and \(y=2\).
Set up the volume integral using the shell method. The formula for the volume of a solid of revolution about the y-axis using shells is: \[V = \int_{a}^{b} 2\pi (\text{radius})(\text{height}) \, dy\] Here, the radius is the distance from the y-axis to the shell (which is \(x\)), and the height is the vertical thickness between \(y=0\) and \(y=\ln x\) or vice versa. Since we are integrating with respect to \(y\), the radius is \(e^y\) and the height is the difference between the outer and inner \(x\) values.
Determine the limits of integration for \(y\), which are from \(y=0\) to \(y=2\). Then write the integral explicitly as: \[V = \int_{0}^{2} 2\pi (e^y)(\text{height in terms of } y) \, dy\] Since the region is bounded by \(x=0\) and \(x=e^y\), the height corresponds to the horizontal distance between these two, which is \(e^y - 0 = e^y\). So the integrand becomes \(2\pi e^y \cdot e^y = 2\pi e^{2y}\). Finally, set up the integral and prepare to evaluate it.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Defining the Region Bounded by Curves

Understanding the region R requires identifying the area enclosed by the given curves y=0, y=ln(x), y=2, and x=0. This involves interpreting the inequalities these curves impose on x and y, and visualizing or sketching the region to determine its shape and boundaries.
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Finding Area When Bounds Are Not Given

Volume of Solids of Revolution

When a region is revolved about an axis, it generates a 3D solid. Calculating its volume often uses methods like the disk/washer or shell method, which integrate cross-sectional areas or cylindrical shells perpendicular or parallel to the axis of revolution.
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Finding Volume Using Disks

Shell Method for Revolution About the y-Axis

The shell method is ideal for revolving regions around the y-axis. It involves integrating cylindrical shells with radius equal to the x-value, height given by the function difference, and thickness dx. The volume is found by integrating 2π(radius)(height) dx over the interval.
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Disk Method Using y-Axis
Related Practice
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Textbook Question

9–12. Consider the cylindrical tank in Example 4 that has a height of 10 m and a radius of 5 m. Recall that if the tank is full of water, then ∫₀¹⁰ 25 π ρg(15−y) dy equals the work required to pump all the water out of the tank, through an outflow pipe that is 15 m above the bottom of the tank. Revise this work integral for the following scenarios. (Do not evaluate the integrals.)


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Textbook Question

Determine the area of the shaded region in the following figures.

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