Textbook Question
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=e^x, y=2e^−x+1, and x=0
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Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=e^x, y=2e^−x+1, and x=0
Find the area of the region described in the following exercises.
The region bounded by y=2−|x|and y=x^2
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=0,y=lnx,y=2, and x=0; about the y-axis
Find the area of the shaded regions in the following figures.
Without evaluating integrals, prove that ∫₀² d/dx(12 sin πx²) dx=∫₀² d/dx (x¹⁰(2−x)³) dx.
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=1 / 4√1 − x^2,y=0,x=0, and x=12; about the x-axis