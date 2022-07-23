Textbook Question
22–36. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = ln sech x
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22–36. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = ln sech x
7–28. Derivatives Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dx (ln³(3x² + 2))
7–28. Derivatives Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dx ((2x)⁴ˣ)
7–28. Derivatives Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dx (sin (ln x))
63–66. Calculator limits Use a calculator to make a table similar to Table 7.1 to approximate the following limits. Confirm your result with l’Hôpital’s Rule.
limₕ→₀ (1 + 2h)^{1/h}
7–28. Derivatives Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dt (t^{1/t})