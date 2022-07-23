Textbook Question
22–36. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = tanh²x
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22–36. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = tanh²x
7–28. Derivatives Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dx ((ln 2x)⁻⁵)
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ sinh²z dz (Hint: Use an identity.)
7–28. Derivatives Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dx (ln³(3x² + 2))
7–28. Derivatives Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dx ((2x)⁴ˣ)
7–28. Derivatives Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dx (sin (ln x))