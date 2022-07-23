Surface area of a catenoid When the catenary y = a cosh x/a is revolved about the x-axis, it sweeps out a surface of revolution called a catenoid. Find the area of the surface generated when y = cosh x on [–ln 2, ln 2] is rotated about the x-axis.
Ch. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic Functions
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic FunctionsProblem 7.1.64
Chapter 7, Problem 7.1.64
63–66. Calculator limits Use a calculator to make a table similar to Table 7.1 to approximate the following limits. Confirm your result with l’Hôpital’s Rule.
limₕ→₀ (1 + 3h)^{2/h}
Verified step by step guidance
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Recognize that the limit is of the form \(\lim_{h \to 0} (1 + 3h)^{\frac{2}{h}}\), which resembles an expression that can be related to the exponential function \(e^x\) through limits of the form \((1 + k h)^{\frac{1}{h}}\) as \(h \to 0\).
To approximate the limit using a calculator, create a table of values for \(h\) approaching 0 from both positive and negative sides (e.g., \(h = 0.1, 0.01, 0.001, -0.1, -0.01, -0.001\)). For each \(h\), compute the value of \((1 + 3h)^{\frac{2}{h}}\).
Observe the trend of the values in the table as \(h\) gets closer to 0 to estimate the limit numerically.
To confirm the result analytically using l’Hôpital’s Rule, rewrite the limit in a form suitable for applying the rule by taking the natural logarithm: let \(L = \lim_{h \to 0} (1 + 3h)^{\frac{2}{h}}\), then consider \(\ln L = \lim_{h \to 0} \frac{2}{h} \ln(1 + 3h)\).
Apply l’Hôpital’s Rule to the limit \(\lim_{h \to 0} \frac{2 \ln(1 + 3h)}{h}\) by differentiating numerator and denominator with respect to \(h\), then exponentiate the result to find the original limit.
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limit of a Function as a Variable Approaches a Value
The limit describes the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a specific point. Understanding limits is essential for analyzing behavior near points where direct substitution may be undefined or indeterminate, such as h approaching 0 in this problem.
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Exponential Limits and the Number e
Limits of the form (1 + kh)^{1/h} as h approaches 0 are closely related to the definition of the exponential constant e. Recognizing this pattern helps simplify expressions and evaluate limits involving powers that depend on a variable in the exponent.
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L’Hôpital’s Rule
L’Hôpital’s Rule provides a method to evaluate limits that result in indeterminate forms like 0/0 or ∞/∞ by differentiating the numerator and denominator separately. It is a powerful tool to confirm limit values obtained through numerical approximation or algebraic manipulation.
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