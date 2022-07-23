Textbook Question
37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ dx/x√(16 + x²)
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37–56. Integrals Evaluate each integral.
∫ dx/x√(16 + x²)
88–91. Limits Use l’Hôpital’s Rule to evaluate the following limits.
lim x → ∞ (1 − coth x) / (1 − tanh x)
63–66. Calculator limits Use a calculator to make a table similar to Table 7.1 to approximate the following limits. Confirm your result with l’Hôpital’s Rule.
limₕ→₀ (1 + 3h)^{2/h}
10–19. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(t) = cosh t sinh t
22–36. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = x sinh⁻¹ x − √(x² + 1)
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. ln xy = (ln x)(ln y)