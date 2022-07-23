61–62. Points of intersection and area
a. Sketch the graphs of the functions f and g and find the x-coordinate of the points at which they intersect.
f(x) = sech x, g(x) = tanh x; the region bounded by the graphs of f, g, and the y-axis
61–62. Points of intersection and area
a. Sketch the graphs of the functions f and g and find the x-coordinate of the points at which they intersect.
f(x) = sech x, g(x) = tanh x; the region bounded by the graphs of f, g, and the y-axis
Moore’s Law In 1965, Gordon Moore observed that the number of transistors that could be placed on an integrated circuit was approximately doubling each year, and he predicted that this trend would continue for another decade. In 1975, Moore revised the doubling time to every two years, and this prediction became known as Moore’s Law.
a. In 1979, Intel introduced the Intel 8088 processor; each of its integrated circuits contained 29,000 transistors. Use Moore’s revised doubling time to find a function y(t) that approximates the number of transistors on an integrated circuit t years after 1979.
A power line is attached at the same height to two utility poles that are separated by a distance of 100 ft; the power line follows the curve ƒ(x) = a cosh x/a. Use the following steps to find the value of a that produces a sag of 10 ft midway between the poles. Use a coordinate system that places the poles at x = ±50.
a. Show that a satisfies the equation cosh 50/a − 1 = 10/a.
2–9. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ dx / √(x² − 9),x > 3
2–9. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals.
∫₀¹ (x² / (9 − x⁶)) dx
Wave velocity Use Exercise 73 to do the following calculations.
a. Find the velocity of a wave where λ = 50 m and d = 20 m.