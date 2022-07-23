Zero net area Consider the function f(x) = (1 − x)/x
a. Are there numbers 0 < a < 1 such that ∫₁₋ₐ¹⁺ᵃ f(x) dx = 0?
Zero net area Consider the function f(x) = (1 − x)/x
a. Are there numbers 0 < a < 1 such that ∫₁₋ₐ¹⁺ᵃ f(x) dx = 0?
Velocity of falling body Refer to Exercise 95, which gives the position function for a falling body. Use m = 75 kg and k = 0.2.
a. Confirm that the BASE jumper’s velocity t seconds after jumping is v(t) = d'(t) = √(mg/k) tanh (√(kg/m) t).
Shallow-water velocity equation
a. Confirm that the linear approximation to ƒ(x) = tanh x at a = 0 is L(x) = x.
A power line is attached at the same height to two utility poles that are separated by a distance of 100 ft; the power line follows the curve ƒ(x) = a cosh x/a. Use the following steps to find the value of a that produces a sag of 10 ft midway between the poles. Use a coordinate system that places the poles at x = ±50.
a. Show that a satisfies the equation cosh 50/a − 1 = 10/a.
Caffeine An adult consumes an espresso containing 75 mg of caffeine. If the caffeine has a half-life of 5.5 hours, when will the amount of caffeine in her bloodstream equal 30 mg?
Wave velocity Use Exercise 73 to do the following calculations.
a. Find the velocity of a wave where λ = 50 m and d = 20 m.