Evaluate ∫ 4ˣ dx.

Textbook Question
22–36. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = csch⁻¹(2/x)
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22–36. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = csch⁻¹(2/x)
Bounds on e Use a left Riemann sum with at least n = 2 subintervals of equal length to approximate ln 2 = ∫[1 to 2] (dt/t) and show that ln 2 < 1. Use a right Riemann sum with n = 7 subintervals of equal length to approximate ln 3 = ∫[1 to 3] (dt/t) and show that ln 3 > 1.
Sketch the graphs of y = cosh x, y = sinh x, and y = tanh x (include asymptotes), and state whether each function is even, odd, or neither.
22–36. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = sinh 4x
On what interval is the formula d/dx (tanh⁻¹ x) = 1/(1 - x²) valid?
Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dx (x^{x¹⁰})