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Ch. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic FunctionsProblem 7.1.3
Chapter 7, Problem 7.1.3

Evaluate ∫ 4ˣ dx.

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Recognize that the integral involves an exponential function with base 4, which can be written as \$4^x$.
Recall the general formula for integrating an exponential function with base \(a\): \(\int a^x \, dx = \frac{a^x}{\ln(a)} + C\), where \(a > 0\) and \(a \neq 1\).
Apply this formula to the integral \(\int 4^x \, dx\), identifying \(a = 4\).
Write the integral as \(\int 4^x \, dx = \frac{4^x}{\ln(4)} + C\), where \(C\) is the constant of integration.
Conclude that the integral is expressed in terms of the exponential function divided by the natural logarithm of the base, plus the constant of integration.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponential Functions

An exponential function has the form a^x, where the base a is a positive constant. Understanding how these functions behave and their properties is essential for integrating expressions like 4^x.
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Exponential Functions

Integration of Exponential Functions

The integral of a^x with respect to x is (a^x) / ln(a) + C, where a > 0 and a ≠ 1. This formula is derived using substitution and the natural logarithm, and it is key to solving integrals involving exponential terms.
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Integrals of General Exponential Functions

Natural Logarithm (ln)

The natural logarithm ln(x) is the inverse of the exponential function e^x. It appears in the integration formula for a^x because the derivative of a^x involves ln(a), making it crucial for correctly evaluating the integral.
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Derivative of the Natural Logarithmic Function
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