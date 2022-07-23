What are the domain and range of ln x?
22–36. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = csch⁻¹(2/x)
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Key Concepts
Derivatives
Inverse Hyperbolic Functions
Chain Rule
Critical points Find the critical points of the function ƒ(x) = sinh² x cosh x.
Evaluate ∫ 4ˣ dx.
Sketch the graphs of y = cosh x, y = sinh x, and y = tanh x (include asymptotes), and state whether each function is even, odd, or neither.
22–36. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = sinh 4x
15–20. Designing exponential growth functions Complete the following steps for the given situation.
a. Find the rate constant k and use it to devise an exponential growth function that fits the given data.
b. Answer the accompanying question.
Rising costs Between 2010 and 2016, the average rate of inflation was about 1.6%/yr. If a cart of groceries cost \$100 in 2010, what will it cost in 2025, assuming the rate of inflation remains constant at 1.6%?