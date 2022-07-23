Determine the symmetry of each function by checking \(f(-x)\): For \(\cosh x\), compute \(\cosh(-x)\) and compare it to \(\cosh x\) to see if it is even; for \(\sinh x\), compute \(\sinh(-x)\) and compare it to \(-\sinh x\) to check if it is odd; for \(\tanh x\), check if \(\tanh(-x) = -\tanh x\) to determine if it is odd.