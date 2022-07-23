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Ch. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic FunctionsProblem 7.3.2
Chapter 7, Problem 7.3.2

Sketch the graphs of y = cosh x, y = sinh x, and y = tanh x (include asymptotes), and state whether each function is even, odd, or neither.

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Recall the definitions of the hyperbolic functions: \(\cosh x = \frac{e^{x} + e^{-x}}{2}\), \(\sinh x = \frac{e^{x} - e^{-x}}{2}\), and \(\tanh x = \frac{\sinh x}{\cosh x} = \frac{e^{x} - e^{-x}}{e^{x} + e^{-x}}\).
Determine the symmetry of each function by checking \(f(-x)\): For \(\cosh x\), compute \(\cosh(-x)\) and compare it to \(\cosh x\) to see if it is even; for \(\sinh x\), compute \(\sinh(-x)\) and compare it to \(-\sinh x\) to check if it is odd; for \(\tanh x\), check if \(\tanh(-x) = -\tanh x\) to determine if it is odd.
Analyze the behavior and key points of each function: For \(\cosh x\), note it has a minimum at \(x=0\) with \(\cosh 0 = 1\); for \(\sinh x\), it passes through the origin with \(\sinh 0 = 0\); for \(\tanh x\), it passes through the origin and has horizontal asymptotes.
Identify asymptotes: \(\cosh x\) and \(\sinh x\) do not have asymptotes as they grow exponentially; \(\tanh x\) has horizontal asymptotes at \(y = 1\) and \(y = -1\) because as \(x \to \infty\), \(\tanh x \to 1\) and as \(x \to -\infty\), \(\tanh x \to -1\).
Sketch each graph using the above information: plot key points and symmetry, draw the shape of \(\cosh x\) (a 'U'-shaped curve), \(\sinh x\) (an 'S'-shaped curve through the origin), and \(\tanh x\) (an 'S'-shaped curve bounded by horizontal asymptotes at \(y=\pm 1\)).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hyperbolic Functions

Hyperbolic functions include sinh x, cosh x, and tanh x, defined using exponential functions: sinh x = (e^x - e^{-x})/2, cosh x = (e^x + e^{-x})/2, and tanh x = sinh x / cosh x. They resemble trigonometric functions but relate to hyperbolas rather than circles.
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Even and Odd Functions

A function f(x) is even if f(-x) = f(x) for all x, meaning its graph is symmetric about the y-axis. It is odd if f(-x) = -f(x), showing symmetry about the origin. Determining this helps understand the symmetry properties of the given hyperbolic functions.
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Asymptotes and Graph Behavior

Asymptotes are lines that a graph approaches but never touches. For tanh x, horizontal asymptotes occur at y = ±1 as x approaches ±∞. Understanding asymptotes helps in accurately sketching the behavior of hyperbolic functions at extreme values.
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