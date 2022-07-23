Textbook Question
What are the domain and range of ln x?
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What are the domain and range of ln x?
Critical points Find the critical points of the function ƒ(x) = sinh² x cosh x.
22–36. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = csch⁻¹(2/x)
Bounds on e Use a left Riemann sum with at least n = 2 subintervals of equal length to approximate ln 2 = ∫[1 to 2] (dt/t) and show that ln 2 < 1. Use a right Riemann sum with n = 7 subintervals of equal length to approximate ln 3 = ∫[1 to 3] (dt/t) and show that ln 3 > 1.
Evaluate ∫ 4ˣ dx.
22–36. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = sinh 4x