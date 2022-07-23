Catenary arch The portion of the curve y =17/15 - cosh x that lies above the x-axis forms a catenary arch. Find the average height of the arch above the x-axis.
Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dx ((1/x)ˣ)
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Derivative
Exponential Functions
Logarithmic Differentiation
15–20. Designing exponential growth functions Complete the following steps for the given situation.
a. Find the rate constant k and use it to devise an exponential growth function that fits the given data.
b. Answer the accompanying question.
Savings account An initial deposit of \$1500 is placed in a savings account with an APY of 3.1%. How long will it take until the balance of the account is \$2500? Assume the interest rate remains constant and no additional deposits or withdrawals are made.
15–20. Designing exponential growth functions Complete the following steps for the given situation.
a. Find the rate constant k and use it to devise an exponential growth function that fits the given data.
b. Answer the accompanying question.
Population The population of Clark County, Nevada, was about 2.115 million in 2015. Assuming an annual growth rate of 1.5%/yr, what will the county population be in 2025?
How does the graph of the catenary y = a cosh x/a change as a > 0 increases?
22–36. Derivatives Find the derivatives of the following functions.
f(x) = cosh²x
39–40. LED lighting LED (light-emitting diode) bulbs are rapidly decreasing in cost, and they are more energy-efficient than standard incandescent light bulbs and CFL (compact fluorescent light) bulbs. By some estimates, LED bulbs last more than 40 times longer than incandescent bulbs and more than 8 times longer than CFL bulbs. Haitz’s law, which is explored in the following two exercises, predicts that over time, LED bulbs will exponentially increase in efficiency and exponentially decrease in cost.
Haitz’s law predicts that the cost per lumen of an LED bulb decreases by a factor of 10 every 10 years. This means that 10 years from now, the cost of an LED bulb will be 1/10 of its current cost. Predict the cost of a particular LED bulb in 2021 if it costs 4 dollars in 2018.