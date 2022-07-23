Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dx ((1/x)ˣ)
Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dx ((1/x)ˣ)
15–20. Designing exponential growth functions Complete the following steps for the given situation.
a. Find the rate constant k and use it to devise an exponential growth function that fits the given data.
b. Answer the accompanying question.
Savings account An initial deposit of \$1500 is placed in a savings account with an APY of 3.1%. How long will it take until the balance of the account is \$2500? Assume the interest rate remains constant and no additional deposits or withdrawals are made.
29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.
∫₀^{π} 2^{sin x} · cos x dx
Logarithm properties Use the integral definition of the natural logarithm to prove that ln(x/y) = ln x - ln y.
15–20. Designing exponential growth functions Complete the following steps for the given situation.
a. Find the rate constant k and use it to devise an exponential growth function that fits the given data.
b. Answer the accompanying question.
Population The population of Clark County, Nevada, was about 2.115 million in 2015. Assuming an annual growth rate of 1.5%/yr, what will the county population be in 2025?
How does the graph of the catenary y = a cosh x/a change as a > 0 increases?