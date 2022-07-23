Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic FunctionsProblem 7.2.18
Chapter 7, Problem 7.2.18

15–20. Designing exponential growth functions Complete the following steps for the given situation.


a. Find the rate constant k and use it to devise an exponential growth function that fits the given data.
b. Answer the accompanying question.


Savings account An initial deposit of \$1500 is placed in a savings account with an APY of 3.1%. How long will it take until the balance of the account is \$2500? Assume the interest rate remains constant and no additional deposits or withdrawals are made.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the exponential growth model for continuous compounding interest, which is given by the formula: \(A(t) = A_0 e^{k t}\), where \(A(t)\) is the amount at time \(t\), \(A_0\) is the initial amount, \(k\) is the rate constant, and \(t\) is time in years.
Use the given APY (Annual Percentage Yield) of 3.1% to find the rate constant \(k\). Since APY represents the effective annual growth, set \(A(1) = A_0 e^{k \cdot 1} = A_0 (1 + 0.031)\), and solve for \(k\) by isolating it in the equation \(e^{k} = 1.031\).
Write the exponential growth function using the initial deposit \(A_0 = 1500\) and the rate constant \(k\) found in the previous step: \(A(t) = 1500 e^{k t}\).
To find the time \(t\) when the balance reaches \(2500\), set \(A(t) = 2500\) and solve for \(t\) in the equation \(2500 = 1500 e^{k t}\).
Isolate \(t\) by dividing both sides by 1500, then take the natural logarithm of both sides to get \(\ln\left(\frac{2500}{1500}\right) = k t\), and finally solve for \(t\) as \(t = \frac{\ln\left(\frac{2500}{1500}\right)}{k}\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponential Growth Function

An exponential growth function models quantities that increase at a rate proportional to their current value. It is generally expressed as A(t) = A_0 * e^(kt), where A_0 is the initial amount, k is the growth rate constant, and t is time. This function is essential for modeling continuous compound interest in savings accounts.
Recommended video:
09:29
Exponential Growth & Decay

Rate Constant (k) in Continuous Growth

The rate constant k represents the continuous growth rate in the exponential model. It can be derived from the annual percentage yield (APY) using the formula k = ln(1 + APY). Knowing k allows us to write the exact exponential function that describes how the investment grows over time.
Recommended video:
04:16
Intro To Related Rates

Solving for Time in Exponential Equations

To find the time required for an investment to reach a certain value, we solve the exponential equation for t. This involves isolating t by taking the natural logarithm of both sides, resulting in t = (1/k) * ln(A(t)/A_0). This step is crucial for answering questions about how long it takes for an investment to grow to a target amount.
Recommended video:
5:47
Solving Exponential Equations Using Logs
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluate the following derivatives.


d/dx ((1/x)ˣ)

68
views
Textbook Question

Catenary arch The portion of the curve y =17/15 - cosh x that lies above the x-axis forms a catenary arch. Find the average height of the arch above the x-axis.

31
views
Textbook Question

29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.


∫₀^{π} 2^{sin x} · cos x dx

60
views
Textbook Question

29–62. Integrals Evaluate the following integrals. Include absolute values only when needed.


∫₁ᵉ^² (ln x)^5 / x dx

62
views
Textbook Question

Logarithm properties Use the integral definition of the natural logarithm to prove that ln(x/y) = ln x - ln y.

92
views
Textbook Question

15–20. Designing exponential growth functions Complete the following steps for the given situation.


a. Find the rate constant k and use it to devise an exponential growth function that fits the given data.

b. Answer the accompanying question.


Population The population of Clark County, Nevada, was about 2.115 million in 2015. Assuming an annual growth rate of 1.5%/yr, what will the county population be in 2025?

67
views