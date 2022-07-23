Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic FunctionsProblem 7.3.79f
Chapter 7, Problem 7.3.79f

Evaluating hyperbolic functions Evaluate each expression without using a calculator or state that the value does not exist. Simplify answers as much as possible.
f. sinh (2 ln 3)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of the hyperbolic sine function: \(\sinh(x) = \frac{e^{x} - e^{-x}}{2}\).
Substitute \(x = 2 \ln 3\) into the definition: \(\sinh(2 \ln 3) = \frac{e^{2 \ln 3} - e^{-2 \ln 3}}{2}\).
Use the property of exponents and logarithms: \(e^{a \ln b} = b^{a}\). So, \(e^{2 \ln 3} = 3^{2}\) and \(e^{-2 \ln 3} = 3^{-2}\).
Rewrite the expression using these simplifications: \(\sinh(2 \ln 3) = \frac{3^{2} - 3^{-2}}{2}\).
Simplify the powers: \(3^{2} = 9\) and \(3^{-2} = \frac{1}{9}\). So, \(\sinh(2 \ln 3) = \frac{9 - \frac{1}{9}}{2}\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of Hyperbolic Sine Function (sinh)

The hyperbolic sine function, sinh(x), is defined as (e^x - e^(-x)) / 2. It is analogous to the sine function but based on exponential functions, which allows simplification when the input is expressed in terms of logarithms or exponentials.
Recommended video:
5:53
Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Properties of Logarithms and Exponentials

The natural logarithm ln(x) and the exponential function e^x are inverse functions. Using properties like e^(ln a) = a helps simplify expressions involving compositions of exponentials and logarithms, which is essential for evaluating sinh(2 ln 3).
Recommended video:
05:36
Change of Base Property

Double Angle Formula for Hyperbolic Sine

The double angle formula for sinh states that sinh(2x) = 2 sinh(x) cosh(x). This identity allows breaking down sinh(2 ln 3) into simpler parts involving sinh(ln 3) and cosh(ln 3), which can then be evaluated using exponential definitions.
Recommended video:
05:58
Slope of Polar Curves Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluating hyperbolic functions Evaluate each expression without using a calculator or state that the value does not exist. Simplify answers as much as possible.

g. cosh² 1

62
views
Textbook Question

Evaluating hyperbolic functions Evaluate each expression without using a calculator or state that the value does not exist. Simplify answers as much as possible.

j. sinh⁻¹ (e² − 1)/2e

62
views
Textbook Question

Evaluating hyperbolic functions Evaluate each expression without using a calculator or state that the value does not exist. Simplify answers as much as possible.


d. sech (sinh 0)

59
views
Textbook Question

Evaluating hyperbolic functions Use a calculator to evaluate each expression or state that the value does not exist. Report answers accurate to four decimal places to the right of the decimal point.

f. tan⁻¹(sinh x) |₋₃³

59
views
Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume x > 0 and y > 0.


e. The area under the curve y = 1/x and the x-axis on the interval [1, e] is 1.

51
views
Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


d. If the rate constant of an exponential growth function is increased, its doubling time is decreased.

53
views