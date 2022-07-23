Skip to main content
Ch. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic Functions
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 7 - Logarithmic, Exponential Functions, and Hyperbolic FunctionsProblem 7.3.79d
Chapter 7, Problem 7.3.79d

Evaluating hyperbolic functions Evaluate each expression without using a calculator or state that the value does not exist. Simplify answers as much as possible.


d. sech (sinh 0)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definitions of the hyperbolic functions involved: \( \sinh x = \frac{e^{x} - e^{-x}}{2} \) and \( \sech x = \frac{1}{\cosh x} \), where \( \cosh x = \frac{e^{x} + e^{-x}}{2} \).
First, evaluate \( \sinh 0 \) by substituting \( x = 0 \) into the definition: \( \sinh 0 = \frac{e^{0} - e^{0}}{2} \).
Simplify the expression for \( \sinh 0 \) to find its exact value.
Next, substitute the value of \( \sinh 0 \) into the expression \( \sech(\sinh 0) \), which becomes \( \sech(\text{value}) = \frac{1}{\cosh(\text{value})} \).
Finally, evaluate \( \cosh(\text{value}) \) using its definition and simplify to find \( \sech(\sinh 0) \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hyperbolic Sine Function (sinh)

The hyperbolic sine function, sinh(x), is defined as (e^x - e^(-x))/2. It is an odd function and maps real numbers to real numbers. Evaluating sinh at zero gives sinh(0) = 0, which is a key step in simplifying expressions involving hyperbolic functions.
Recommended video:
5:53
Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Hyperbolic Secant Function (sech)

The hyperbolic secant function, sech(x), is defined as 1/cosh(x), where cosh(x) = (e^x + e^(-x))/2. It is always positive for real x and is used to find the reciprocal of the hyperbolic cosine. Understanding sech helps in evaluating expressions like sech(sinh 0).
Recommended video:
6:22
Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Function Composition and Simplification

Function composition involves applying one function to the result of another, such as sech(sinh 0). Simplifying requires evaluating the inner function first, then applying the outer function. This stepwise approach is essential for correctly simplifying nested hyperbolic expressions.
Recommended video:
3:48
Evaluate Composite Functions - Special Cases
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluating hyperbolic functions Evaluate each expression without using a calculator or state that the value does not exist. Simplify answers as much as possible.

f. sinh (2 ln 3)

84
views
Textbook Question

Chemotherapy In an experimental study at Dartmouth College, mice with tumors were treated with the chemotherapeutic drug Cisplatin. Before treatment, the tumors consisted entirely of clonogenic cells that divide rapidly, causing the tumors to double in size every 2.9 days. Immediately after treatment, 99% of the cells in the tumor became quiescent cells which do not divide and lose 50% of their volume every 5.7 days. For a particular mouse, assume the tumor size is 0.5 cm³ at the time of treatment.

d. Plot a graph of V(t) for 0 ≤ t ≤ 15. What happens to the size of the tumor, assuming there are no follow-up treatments with Cisplatin?

40
views
Textbook Question

Evaluating hyperbolic functions Use a calculator to evaluate each expression or state that the value does not exist. Report answers accurate to four decimal places to the right of the decimal point.

f. tan⁻¹(sinh x) |₋₃³

59
views
Textbook Question

Terminal velocity Refer to Exercises 95 and 96.


d. How tall must a cliff be so that the BASE jumper (m = 75 kg and k = 0.2) reaches 95% of terminal velocity? Assume the jumper needs at least 300 m at the end of free fall to deploy the chute and land safely.

70
views
Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume x > 0 and y > 0.


e. The area under the curve y = 1/x and the x-axis on the interval [1, e] is 1.

51
views
Textbook Question

Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.


d. If the rate constant of an exponential growth function is increased, its doubling time is decreased.

53
views