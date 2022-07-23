Evaluating hyperbolic functions Evaluate each expression without using a calculator or state that the value does not exist. Simplify answers as much as possible.
f. sinh (2 ln 3)
Evaluating hyperbolic functions Evaluate each expression without using a calculator or state that the value does not exist. Simplify answers as much as possible.
f. sinh (2 ln 3)
Chemotherapy In an experimental study at Dartmouth College, mice with tumors were treated with the chemotherapeutic drug Cisplatin. Before treatment, the tumors consisted entirely of clonogenic cells that divide rapidly, causing the tumors to double in size every 2.9 days. Immediately after treatment, 99% of the cells in the tumor became quiescent cells which do not divide and lose 50% of their volume every 5.7 days. For a particular mouse, assume the tumor size is 0.5 cm³ at the time of treatment.
d. Plot a graph of V(t) for 0 ≤ t ≤ 15. What happens to the size of the tumor, assuming there are no follow-up treatments with Cisplatin?
Evaluating hyperbolic functions Use a calculator to evaluate each expression or state that the value does not exist. Report answers accurate to four decimal places to the right of the decimal point.
f. tan⁻¹(sinh x) |₋₃³
Terminal velocity Refer to Exercises 95 and 96.
d. How tall must a cliff be so that the BASE jumper (m = 75 kg and k = 0.2) reaches 95% of terminal velocity? Assume the jumper needs at least 300 m at the end of free fall to deploy the chute and land safely.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume x > 0 and y > 0.
e. The area under the curve y = 1/x and the x-axis on the interval [1, e] is 1.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. If the rate constant of an exponential growth function is increased, its doubling time is decreased.