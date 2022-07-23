Evaluating hyperbolic functions Evaluate each expression without using a calculator or state that the value does not exist. Simplify answers as much as possible.
f. sinh (2 ln 3)
Evaluating hyperbolic functions Evaluate each expression without using a calculator or state that the value does not exist. Simplify answers as much as possible.
f. sinh (2 ln 3)
Evaluating hyperbolic functions Evaluate each expression without using a calculator or state that the value does not exist. Simplify answers as much as possible.
g. cosh² 1
Evaluating hyperbolic functions Evaluate each expression without using a calculator or state that the value does not exist. Simplify answers as much as possible.
j. sinh⁻¹ (e² − 1)/2e
Evaluating hyperbolic functions Evaluate each expression without using a calculator or state that the value does not exist. Simplify answers as much as possible.
d. sech (sinh 0)
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume x > 0 and y > 0.
e. The area under the curve y = 1/x and the x-axis on the interval [1, e] is 1.