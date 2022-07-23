Textbook Question
7–28. Derivatives Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dy (y^{sin y})
36
views
7–28. Derivatives Evaluate the following derivatives.
d/dy (y^{sin y})
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample. Assume x > 0 and y > 0.
d. 2ˣ = 2² ˡⁿ ˣ
Harmonic sum In Chapter 10, we will encounter the harmonic sum 1 + 1/2 + 1/3 + ⋯ + 1/n. Use a left Riemann sum to approximate ∫[1 to n+1] (dx/x) (with unit spacing between the grid points) to show that 1 + 1/2 + 1/3 + ⋯ + 1/n > ln(n + 1). Use this fact to conclude that lim (n → ∞) (1 + 1/2 + 1/3 + ⋯ + 1/n) does not exist.
Behavior at the origin Using calculus and accurate sketches, explain how the graphs of f(x) = xᵖ ln x differ as x → 0⁺ for p = 1/2, 1, and 2.